LYONS FALLS- Mary J. Szalach, 88, formerly of Edgewood Drive, Wednesday, November 6, 2019 at Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility, where she has resided since October 7, 2015.
A Funeral Mass will be said at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, Houseville, with Rev. Jay Seymour, officiating. Burial will be in the Lowville Rural Cemetery. A gathering at St. Hedwig’s Church Hall will follow the burial. Calling hours will be 5-7 p.m. on Monday, November 11, 2019 at the Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Contributions may be made to St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church, 5457 Shady Ave, Lowville, NY 13367.
She is survived by three sons and daughters-in-law, Stephen and Jeanne of Carthage, NY, twin sons, David and Carol of Lyons Falls, NY, Dennis and Dawn of West Leyden, NY; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren; a sister, Frances Kubinski of Watertown; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Mety P. Szalach who died on June 20, 2007 a daughter Rebecca Bergeron; and a sister, Lottie Crofoot.
Mrs. Szalach was born in Wilkes-Barre, PA on June 8, 1931, a daughter of the late Frank and Katherine Brach Ziankoski and graduated from Constableville High School. On August 13, 1949, she married Mety P. Szalach at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church with Rev. Victor Balcarak, officiating. Mary raised her family and was a homemaker. Together with her husband, they participated in Farmer’s Markets and area craft fairs for several years, where she was known for her amazing knitting and sewing.
Mary was a communicant of St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church and a member of the church’s Altar and Rosary Society.
Mary and Mety enjoyed polish dancing, and polish getaways. She was a huge New York Yankee fan and a lifelong Syracuse University Basketball fan.
Mary’s family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff on the 1st floor of the Lewis County Residential Healthcare Facility for their loving
care. Karen Overton from the nursing home salon, and the cafeteria staff for treating her like family and stocking her favorite ice cream bars.
