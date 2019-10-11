Mary Jane Cullen, 97, of 146 West Remington St., Black River, passed away peacefully on October 9, 2019 at the Samaritan Medical Center.
She was born on December 22, 1921 in Black River, NY, daughter of the late Harley Carney and Helen Crain. She attended Black River High School.
She married Robert J. Cullen on December 21, 1940 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in Black River. Mrs. Cullen was a homemaker, she was an amazing cook, enjoyed making pies, and playing golf. She was also a former member of the Jesus’ Lord Prayer Group at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, a communicate at St. Paul’s Catholic Church and was a member of the choir.
Mr. Cullen was the Mayor of Black River for 18 years, she and her husband were married for 62 years. He passed away September 2, 2002.
Among her survivors are her two sons and their wives, John H. and Joy Cullen, Port Hope, Ontario, Canada, Robert J. and Margaret Cullen Jr., Henderson, a daughter and son in law, Colleen C. and Richard Doubleday, Watertown, four sisters, Alice Filiatrault, Carthage, Christine Dye Black River, Frances Amirault, Black River, Shirley Cross, Rutland Hollow, five grandchildren, two great grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and parents, five sisters, Grace Pandy, Sally Pelkey, Marion Hrabchak, Blanche Bender and Nancy Briant all predeceased her.
Arrangements are with the Bruce Funeral Home. There will be no calling hours. A Funeral Mass will be said 1 p.m. Wednesday, October 16 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in the Black River Cemetery.
Donations may be made to St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
Online condolences may be made at www.brucefh.com
