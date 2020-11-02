Mary Jane Miller, 90, formerly of Potsdam, died on October 30, 2020, at the United Helpers Rehabilitation and Senior Care in Ogdensburg, Allen-Denesha Funeral Home, DeKalb Junction, has been entrusted with arrangements. There will be a private graveside service in the spring at Rensselaer Falls Cemetery. Mary Jane is survived by her sister in laws, Betty Miller of Ellenton, Florida, and Ethel Newcombe of DeKalb, several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brothers, Merrill (Molly) Miller, Murray Miller, sister, June Miller, and a nephew, Jeffrey Miller. She was born on September 10, 1930 in the Town of DeKalb, to the late Robert James and Pauline Edith Millar Miller. Mary Jane had a beauty shop in Rensselaer Falls, and after that, she opened her shop, Mary Jane’s Beauty Shop in Ogdensburg. She was a member of the Order of the Eastern Stars, Rensselaer Falls, and the Debra Drive Senior Citizen’s Club. She enjoyed crocheting, knitting, playing cards and cooking. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Rensselaer Falls Volunteer Fire Dept. Online condolences can be made at www.allendeneshafuneralhome.com.
