LOWVILLE — Mary Jane Raymond, 68, of Trinity Ave., Lowville, died Saturday morning, October 26, 2019 at her home, while under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.
A funeral Mass will be said at 12 noon on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville, with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor officiating. A gathering at St. Peters Church Fellowship Hall will immediately follow the funeral mass. Burial will be held privately by the family Calling hours will be from 4-8 p.m. on Friday, November 1, 2019 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., 5702 Waters Road, Lowville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to LCGH Fund For Hope, 7785 North State Street, Lowville, NY; Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box 266, Lowville, NY 13367 or Lowville Food Pantry, 7646 Forest Ave., Lowville, NY.
She is survived by her daughter, Jessica Lyn Raymond; a sister and brother-in-law Gaye Ann and Wayne O. Post of Lyons Falls; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She was predeceased by her beloved husband Donald W. “Bill” Raymond.
Mary Jane was born on June 1, 1951 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late Robert Michael and Barbara Jane Watson Skinner. She graduated from South Lewis Central School in 1969 and from S.U.N.Y Canton with an Associates Degree in Applied Science in Medical Laboratory Technology. On September 15, 1973 she married Donald W. “Bill” Raymond. She was and dedicated and loyal employee at Lewis County General Hospital laboratory as a Clinical Laboratory Technologist until her retirement in September, 2012. Mr. Raymond died on September 9, 2012.
Mary Jane was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville. She was a past member of the Girl Scouts; Port Leyden Eastern Star and Lowville Fireman’s Auxiliary. She was a member of Team Mash, Team Faith and a committee member of the Lewis County Relay for Life; St. Therese’s Guild and Constableville Drum and Bugle Corps.
She enjoyed cooking and entertaining, starting her own catering business, “Trinity Catering” after her retirement. She enjoyed music, especially playing her trumpet, as well as gardening. But most of all she loved spending quality time with family and friends, and attending musicals and Yankee games.
Condolences may be made on line at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com
