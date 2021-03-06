Mary Jane “Trot” Reddick, just 3 months short of her 100th birthday, went home to God on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
She was born in Hammond, NY on June 12, 1921 to Virgil and Sevilla “Toot” McDougall Cheeseman. She attended schools in Hammond, Odgensburg, and graduated from Gouverneur High School where she was wowed by handsome William George Reddick in 1938. They were married on December 17, 1939.
She is survived by their children: William Thomas “Tom” (Wanda Bacon) of Wellesley, Massa-chusetts, Jenny Lynn of Sylvia Lake, formerly married to Jerry Abrantes, Harriet Jane McGirr (James) of Clayton and Port St. Lucie FL, Ronnie John (Debbie Doty) of Stuart, FL, Robert James “Rob” of Alexandria Bay, formerly married to Beth Clowe, William George “Billy” of Gou-verneur, formerly married to Paula Love; twenty-two grandchildren; thirty-six great grandchil-dren, one great-great granddaughter. She is also survived by a sister-in-law, Bea Helvie Cheeseman of Tuscon, AZ, many dear nieces, nephews, and devoted caregivers.
Mary Jane is predeceased by her husband, Bill, her sons Robert John, and Richard Timothy, daughter-in-law Joan Farr Reddick, and her brothers, Robert and John Cheeseman.
The couple owned and operated Reddick and Sons of Gouverneur, INC. established in 1958. Besides being a mother and homemaker, Mary Jane found time to serve as a 4 H leader. She also belonged to the Gouverneur Country Club, several knitting and bridge groups and was a member of the United Methodist Church.
Mary Jane enjoyed golf, tennis, biking and playing bridge . Mary Jane and Bill spent their sum-mers in Gouverneur and fit in house boating on the St. Lawerence River. They wintered in Stu-art FL since 1980. Mary Jane enjoyed sewing and was an avid knitter, making dozens of sweat-ers and blankets for family and friends. She especially enjoyed the Christmas holidays and loved to share wonderful stories of growing up on the farm in Hammond.
A Celebration of Life will be held in July in Alexandria Bay, NY. In lieu of flowers, please con-sider donating to Pounds for Paws in Gouverneur, Hailesboro Cemetery or the Gouverneur Rescue Squad.
