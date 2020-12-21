RAYMONDVILLE - Mary Jean Hall, age 80, passed away at Canton-Potsdam Hospital on Saturday, December 19, 2020 of complications from COPD. She was the daughter of Howard and Enid Hall and a life-long resident of Raymondville.
Mary Jean was born in Potsdam, NY on May 12, 1940 and graduated from the Norwood Norfolk Central School in 1957 and the Ogdensburg Business School in 1959. She was employed for 36 years as secretary and administrative assistant at Cornell Cooperative Extension in Canton where she made life-long friends.
It was with a big heart that Mary Jean showed her genuine concern for her family and friends. She was known for her keen sense of humor and she sought to be a good neighbor to all. She enjoyed reading, listening to country music and watching television, especially game shows and news programs. Those who knew her realized that she took great pride in driving a spiffy, well-maintained automobile.
Mary Jean was predeceased by her parents and her brothers, Harry, Massena, NY and John, Pearland, TX. Left to cherish her memory are her sister Carolyn (Robert) Akland, Cossayuna, NY, sister-in-law, Nancy Hall, Pearland, TX, several nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and dear friends.
The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks for constant care and assistance given to Mary Jean by Carol Campbell, Norfolk, NY and to Thomas Delosh, Norfolk, NY for his many acts of kindness over the years. The family is also very grateful for the kindnesses and care shown Mary Jean by the medical staff at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital and by the Norfolk and Massena Rescue Squads.
In keeping with Mary Jean’s wishes, there will be no memorial services. Burial will be private and at the convenience of the family when the weather permits.
Donations can be made in Mary Jean’s name to the Raymondville United Methodist Church,
PO Box 65, Raymondville, NY or to the Norfolk Rescue Squad, 7 Sedwick Street, Norfolk, NY. 13667.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
