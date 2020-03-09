There will be calling hours for Mary Jo DeBovis on Wednesday from 4-6 p.m. at TLC Funeral Home, Inc. Mrs. DeBovis, 72, of Creekwood Drive Watertown, died February 22, 2020 at Kindrod Hospital in Dover, New Jersey where she had been a patient a brief time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to TLC Funeral Home, Inc. to offset the cost of funeral expenses. Arrangements are with TLC Funeral Home, inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.