Mary L. Clemo Smith, 83, of Washington Street, Watertown, passed away August 25, 2021, at the home of her daughter, Vicky Landers.
Mary was born September 22, 1937, in Watertown, daughter of Victor and J. Louise (Rickerson) Clemo. She graduated from Immaculate Heart Academy and received her degrees in Home Economics and English from Marywood University in Scranton, PA.
Mary began her teaching career at Indian River Central in 1958, teaching Home Economics. In 1965, she taught English at Carthage Central. During the 1990’s, she was an adjunct professor for Jefferson Community College, teaching English at the Watertown and Gouverneur Correctional Facilities.
Mary was the Finance Manager at Greenwood Buick and was the first female General Manager of a car dealership in Watertown, working as General Manager for Pontiac Park. She retired in 2018, as the Office Manager from FX Caprara Car Co. after twenty- nine years of service.
Mary was a member of the Watertown Golf Club, Red Hats and Morning Musicals. She served on the Watertown School Board from 1970-1980, serving as President in her second term. From 1997 until 2000 she was appointed to the Board of Assessment Review by Mayor Jeff Graham. For several years, Mary was a Board of Elections as an Election Inspector. During Mayor Jeff Smiths’ (her son) campaign she served as his Treasurer. She was a communicant of Holy Family Church.
Surviving are, a son, Jeffrey (Milly) Smith, two daughters, Vicky Kellner Landers and Julie (John) Morgia, all of Watertown, eight grandchildren, Matt Morgia, Mike Morgia, Noah Landers, Seth Landers, Carlos (Fern) Smith, Estevan Smith, Iliana Smith and Neicia Smith, two great grandchildren, Renzo and Talia, three nephews Jeffrey Clemo, Matthew Clemo and Greg Clemo. Her brother Peter, died before her in 1984.
Calling hours will be Monday from 4 to7 pm at the D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. A funeral mass will be held Tuesday at 10 am at Holy Family Church. Burial will follow in North Watertown Cemetery.
Contributions may be made to the Jefferson County SPCA, 25059 Water Street, Watertown, NY or to the Thompson Park Conservancy, 1 Thompson Park, Watertown, Ny 13601
Online condolences may be made to www.dlcalarco.com
