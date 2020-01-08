Mary L. Farrell, 84, Evans Mills, widow of Robert B. Farrell, passed away peacefully at her home on Thursday January 2nd, 2020.
Graveside services for the convenience of the family will be in the spring of 2020 in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa. There are no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Watertown.
Mary is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Sharon and Michael Cocco, Philadelphia, NY, her son and daughter-in-law, Robert K. and Ann Farrell, Evans Mills; three grandchildren Michael Patchen, Liverpool, Jennifer (Derek) Baker, Baldwinsville and Nichole (Brett) Crossett, Lisbon; three great grandchildren.
A daughter Cheryl Lynn Farrell died at birth in 1966, and her husband Robert B. died May 20th, 2016.
Mary was born December 31st, 1935 in Watertown, a daughter to Kenneth and Margaret Garvin Slate. Mary’s family was her entire world and they meant everything to her.
Online remembrances may be made at www.reedbenoit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.