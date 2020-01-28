SOUTH COLTON—Funeral services for 62 year old Mary L. Matthie, a resident of 83 Scovil Road, South Colton and a current resident of the Massena Rehabilitation and Nursing Center, Massena, will be held on Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at 11 a.m. with Pastor Tom Chappell presiding. Burial will be held in the Pleasant Mound Cemetery in the Spring. Family and friends may call at the Buck Funeral Home in Colton on Monday, January 27, 2020 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Mrs. Matthie passed away late Tuesday evening, January 21, 2020 at Massena Rehab with her family at her side.
Mary is survived by her husband of 36 years, Roger, South Colton; a son, Kevin Phelix and his fiancé Erica LaShomb, Colton; a daughter, Anita and Nicholas Deon, Norwood; a step-daughter, Melinda Hill, Brownville; her five beloved grandchildren, Zediah, Quillan, Natasha, Lindsey and Donald; a soon to be expected grandchild; two great-grandchildren; two brothers, Floyd Phelix, Norfolk; Charles and Lynetta Phelix, Massena; her three sisters, Marie Guilbert, Plattsburg; Anna Deon, Rochester and Alice Pitts, Norfolk as well as several nieces and nephews. Mary was pre-deceased by her parents and three brothers, Clifford, Milford and Raymond Phelix Jr.
Born in Massena, NY on October 8, 1957 to the late Raymond and Bernice Snickles Phelix Sr., Mary married Roger L. Matthie in 1983. She was a loving and caring person to all that knew her and she was a devoted homemaker who enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Mary also enjoyed cooking, cleaning and her beloved cats. Memorial Donations in her memory can be made to the Colton Rescue Squad and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Colton is serving the family of Mary L. Matthie.
