A memorial service for Mary A. Livingston will be held on Saturday August 21, 2021, at the Madrid United Methodist Church starting at 11:00 a.m. Mary passed away on July 14, 2021. Arrangements are with the Phillips Memorial Home in Madrid.
Mary Livingston
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.