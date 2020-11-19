Mary Lou Morrow, age 90, life resident of Pulaski passed away on November 6, 2020 leaving behind a devoted circle of family and friends.
Mary Lou was born on November 11, 1929, the daughter of the late Margaret and Lawson King. She graduated from Pulaski Academy High School in 1947 and attended Rochester Business Institute. Mary Lou married Jack Morrow on December 21, 1948 and he passed away in 1990. She retired after 24 years as an office manager from Fulton Boiler Works in 1986 and traveled many years to Arizona for the winter months. She eventually settled back full-time in her hometown of Pulaski and volunteered at the Pulaski Public Library and served as curator and board member of the Pulaski Historical Society Museum. The Carriage House at the museum was dedicated to Mary Lou in 2018. She was a member of the Pulaski Park United Methodist Church. She enjoyed knitting/crocheting blankets to donate at the local charity, genealogy, crossword puzzles, reading, and spending time with her many friends and family. Mary Lou had an independent positive spirit and was always quick with a laugh and encouraging words.
Mary Lou leaves behind three sons, Doug, Rick (Nancy) and Rob (Sandy), two sisters, Eula (David) and Lynn, six grandchildren, Adam (Katie), Jaclyn (Erik), Sara (Carl), Ryan (Melissa), Kyle (Jessica) and Kenny, and eight great grandchildren, and many lifelong friends.
She was predeceased by her husband Jack, grandson Seth, and daughter-in-law Nancy.
No calling hours or services will be held due to Covid-19. Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in Vermillion Cemetery. Arrangements by Foster-Hax Funeral Home, 52 Park Street, Pulaski. Contributions can be made in Mary Lou’s memory to the Pulaski Historical Society, 3428 Maple Ave, POB 721 Pulaski, NY 13142.
