Mary Lou Peebles, 76, of 406 S. James St., Carthage, died Sunday, February 7, 2021 surrounded by her loving family at Carthage Area Hospital where she has been a patient for three weeks.
Mary Lou was born on October 6, 1944 in Watertown, the daughter of the late Richard E. and the Helen (Gyurko) Kline. She was a 1962 graduate of Carthage High School. She married Edward M. Peebles on November 17, 1962 at St. Peter’s Church in Lowville. Edward died on March 19, 1991. Mary Lou started her long career with the Greenbriar Nursing Home in Carthage and continued there through several changes as Hallmark Nursing Center and Country Manor. She retired as the business office manager in October of 2009. She then worked in food service at the Carthage Elementary School until 2019.
She was a member of St. James Church in Carthage and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. Mary Lou was known for making Hungarian pastries called “Kifli” and sent them to family and friends all over the country.
She is survived by her two sons: Richard Peebles and his companion, Amy Mann of Carthage and Ryan Peebles and his wife Tammy of Fairlee, VT, her three grandchildren: Brooke Peebles, Zackery Peebles and Kelsey Peebles, her companion and dance partner, Robert Duffer, Carthage, three sisters: Christine Leeder of Harrisville, Marcia Kline of Carthage and June Drake of Black River and two brothers: James Redmond of Carthage, and Patrick Redmond of Waterford, MI. She is predeceased by two sisters, Gloria Barrett and Judy Carter.
Due to the current COVID regulations, all services will be held at a later date and time to be announced. Burial will be in Martinsburg Cemetery. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
