BEAVER FALLS, NY ~ Mary Lou Roggie, 79, of State Rt. 126, Beaver Falls, died Thursday, December 16, 2021 at the MidHudson Regional Hospital in Poughkeepsie, NY.
Survivors include her husband, Milford; daughter, Renee Ann (Tim) Roggie, and son, Randy L. Roggie, all of Beaver Falls; grandson Benjamin Roggie, of Martinsburg; her sister, Janet (Gerry) Brouty, and brothers James (Betty) Martin, and John Martin, all of Croghan.
A funeral service will be held for Mary Lou on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. at the First Mennonite Church in New Bremen with Pastor Ed Steckly, officiating.
Condolences at www.scanlonfuneral.com.
Arrangements are with Scanlon Funeral Home, Croghan.
