Mary Louise Frable, 89 of Oswego passed away Sunday at St. Luke Health Services, Inc. following a long illness.
She was born June 28, 1930 in Potsdam, NY and was the daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothy Lindsay Taylor.
Mrs. Frable attended schools in Oswego where she met and married Charles H. Smith, Jr. on September 22, 1947. Together they had nine children, Charles H. (Denise) Smith III of Oswego, Brett C. (Theresa) Smith of Florida , David M. (Denise) Smith of Fulton , Timothy W. Smith of Watertown , Madalyn S. (Dan) Terpening of Kingston , Dorothy J. (Rick) Farrell of Myrtle Beach, SC, Charlene B. (Bob) Kruelle of Baltimore, MD and Donna M. Butler of Hermon, two sisters Rose M. Rhoades of Ohio , Linda Fisher of Oswego , and many grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews, five stepchildren, Paul Frable, Michael Frable, Steven Frable, Cheryl Crossette and Virginia Belden.
In addition to her parents she was predeceased by one son Arthur A. Smith, one sister Gladys Brower, two brothers Arthur A. Taylor, Martin Taylor and her second husband Charles Frable who died July 26, 2012.
In 1974 While working for the Oswego Ladies Auxiliary in the Oswego Hospital she met Charles Frable who she married on August 23, 1975. They moved to Hawaii two years later where she obtained a Hawaii Real-Estate license and sold real-estate and managed a large apartment complex.
In 1928 she returned to Canton, NY where she, with a NYS Real-Estate license, sold real-estate in the area, while working with the NYS Department of Labor. In 1985 she became a Realty Specialist with the Army Corp of Engineers where she worked until retirement in 2001.
Mrs. Frable loved the Lord and was devoted to her church and had enjoyed providing and making the floral arrangements for the church and friends for many years.
Contributions in her memory may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St. Watertown, NY 13601or The Fellowship Baptist Church Camp Program, 20022 NY State Route 3, Watertown, NY 13601.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. Burial will be in Rural Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home
