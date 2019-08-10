Adams — Mary M. Edgar, 79, Wardwell St., Adams, passed away Friday afternoon on August 9th, 2019 in Mannsville at the home of her daughter Kimberly (Thomas) Besaw with her family by her side and under the care of Hospice of Jefferson County.
The funeral will be 11 am Tuesday, August 13th, 2019 at the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville. Burial will follow in the Union Cemetery, Adams Center. Calling hours are Monday from 4 pm – 8 pm at the funeral home.
She is survived by 2 sons and their wives, Neal I. Edgar, Jr. (Jodie), Watertown, Donald K. (Nichole) Edgar, Rodman; a daughter Kimberly A. (Thomas) Besaw, Mannsville; her grandchildren Jenna, Katelyn and Jordan (Rachel) Jerome, Garrett and Alaina Edgar, Kylie and Kolby Besaw; great grandchildren Jaxon, Adlee and Roree; a brother Donald (JoAnne) Yott, Shortsville, NY; a sist er Audrey (Robert) Greene, Watertown; a son-in-law Denny Jerome, Belleville; her longtime companion Larry Bezner, Adams; many nieces and nephews.
Mary was predeceased by a daughter Korena R. Jerome; 3 brothers Richard, Charles and Norman Yott and a sister Ola Mitchell.
Mary was born in Cape Vincent June 15, 1940, a daughter to Howard and Marion Bourcy Yott. She graduated from Lyme Central School. She married Neal I. Edgar, Sr. on January 21, 1961 at All Saints Church in Chaumont. Mr. Edgar passed away on June 22, 1987.
Mrs. Edgar retired from Bomax/Gould Manufacturing after many years of service.
She enjoyed auto racing, dancing and most of all spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Memorial contributions may be made to the South Jefferson Rescue Squad, PO Box 126 Adams, NY 13605 or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601.
On line condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com
