Mary M. Krahn, 89, formerly of Orange County, Clayton, and Watertown, NY died January 16, 2021 at Greenfield Health and Rehabilitation in Buffalo, NY.
Mrs. Krahn was born August 28, 1931, in Goshen, NY, the daughter of Charles and Hazel Mott Milligan. She graduated from Maybrook High School in 1948. She was a secretary for IBM before marrying Arthur W. Krahn September 23, 1951 at Christ Lutheran Church in Newburgh, NY. Mr. Krahn died February 19, 2015. The couple operated a family dairy farm in Rock Tavern until 1973, and then moved to Mountainville, NY. Mrs. Krahn was a secretary for Washingtonville Central School from 1965 until her retirement in 1987, when she and her husband moved to Clayton to be near their family.
Mrs. Krahn was a charter member of King of Kings Lutheran Church in New Windsor, NY, and was a member of the Walden chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star in Orange County, NY. She was a member of Trinity Episcopal Church in Watertown, and enjoyed spending time with family, volunteering in the community, reading, sewing and cooking.
Surviving are two daughters and a son in-law, Katherine and Daniel Paddock, Clayton, and Kristie Schlewitt, East Amherst, NY, a sister Alice Dunagan, Crystal River, FL, four grandchildren, David Paddock, Meredith Narayanan, Kurt Schlewitt, Mark Schlewitt, five great grandchildren, and cousins, nieces and nephews. A sister, Linda DeGrandis, died before her.
Mary will be remembered for her dedication to helping others. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to Park Creek Senior Living Community, 410 Mill St, Williamsville, NY 14221 or Trinity Episcopal Church Memorial Fund, 227 Sherman St, Watertown, NY 13601.
There will be no calling hours. A funeral service will be held at Trinity Episcopal Church in the spring Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery. Arrangements are with D.L. Calarco Funeral Home, Inc. Condolences may be made to dlcalarco.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.