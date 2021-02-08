Henderson- Mary M. Nelson, 84, passed away Saturday morning, February 6, 2021, after a lengthy illness at her home with her loving family by her side. Mary was a humble, caring woman who was devoted to her family and loved animals. She enjoyed baking, crocheting, her pets, and spending time with her loved ones.
Mary Madonna Thompson was born December 25th, 1936, to Harold and Agnes (Nancy) Thompson in Watertown, NY. She joined the Air Force after graduating high school and served for 3 years. She married Franklin D. Nelson in 1957 and together they had three children: Harold, Nancy, and Dianne. They lived in various states and abroad throughout their careers. Mary settled in Henderson in 1975. In addition to being a homemaker, Mary worked for Stony Island in Henderson for many years.
Later Mary fell in love with David C. Williams, who became her life companion and dance partner for 32 years. They were inseparable, and the two of them together was nothing short of a glimpse at what real true love is. Mary was kind to everyone she knew and always made you feel welcome.
Mary is survived by her children Harold (Virginia) Nelson, Nancy (Kim) Youngs, and Dianne Suschinski, who all reside in Henderson; her grandchildren Harold (Jennifer) Nelson Jr., Michael Nelson, Jeremy (Melisa) Nelson, Lucas (Heather) Youngs, Nicole (Chadwick) Ford, Joseph Suschinski III, and Erica Suschinski; her great-grandchildren, Danielle, David, Rocco, Mila, Layah, Raena, Gabriel, James, Jonas, Holly, Lawson, Grace, Augustus, and Gwendolyn. She is predeceased by her parents Harold and Agnes “Nancy” (Robertson) Thompson, her husband Franklin D. Nelson, and her life partner, David C. Williams.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date at the family’s convenience. The family would like to extend their gratitude to Hospice of Jefferson County and her at home care givers. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Jefferson County or Jefferson County SPCA. Online condolences may be made at www.carpenterstoodley.com.
Arrangements are with the Carpenter-Stoodley Funeral Home, Belleville.
