Mary M. Seeber, 99, of Watertown, passed away peacefully November 25, 2019 at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home where she had been a resident.
A Funeral Mass will be said 10 a.m. Friday, December 6 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow in N. Watertown Cemetery.
Mary was born on September 14, 1920 in Watertown, NY, daughter of the late John and Sofia (Ryan) Hladun. She graduated from Watertown High School in 1938. She married Robert D. Seeber on her birthday in 1940 in a duel wedding ceremony with her sister Anne and brother-in-law, Bill.
Her husband retired from Seeber Roofing in Watertown in 1986 as a foreman. He passed away June 4, 1992.
Mary worked at Whalen’s Drug Store, Curtis- Holmes Music Store in Watertown as a secretary, and worked well into her seventies as a delivery driver for a florist.
She volunteered for the Arsenal Street School PTA , Cerebral Palsy Association, Red Cross, JRC, and local hospitals. She was a member of the Watertown Women’s Bowling Hall of Fame, a two-putt golfer and an all-in-card shark.
Mary was an indomitable spirit and possessed an iron will (read: Stubborn Polack). She had the gift of being able to make people laugh, which she used to bring a little joy to all whom she met.
Among her survivors are two sons and a daughter-in- law, Robert L. and Bonnie Seeber, Dexter, Richard A. Seeber, Watertown, two daughters and their husbands, Barbara E. and Terry Curtis, Watertown, Beverly J. and Daniel Flynn, Lewiston, NY, 8 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren, a sister, Helen Johnson, Watertown, many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband, she is predeceased by a brother, John Hladun and three sisters, Anna Ince, Julia Gowalski and Sophie Lawrence.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you donate to the Northern New York Community Foundation, 120 Washington St., Suite 44, Watertown, NY 13601. Please note in the memo line “Cerebral Palsy Association of the North County Endowment Fund”, or online at www.nnycf.org.
The family would like to thank the 5th floor nurses and staff at the Samaritan Keep Nursing Home for the love and compassion given to their mother the past five years.
