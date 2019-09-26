LOWVILLE- Mary M. Stone, 82, of East State Street, Lowville, passed away on Wednesday evening, September 25, 2019, at Lewis County General Hospital, surrounded by her loved ones.
A Funeral Mass will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, September 30, 2019 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor, officiating. Burial will follow at Lowville Rural Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. A gathering at St. Peter’s Church fellowship hall will immediately follow the graveside service. All are welcome. Contributions may be made to St. Peter’s Church 5439 Shady Ave, Lowville, NY 13367.
She is survived by her eight children, Debbie Widrick and her companion, Martin Haggerty of Lowville; Linda and Frank Urbaniak of Lowville; Robert “Sonny” and Donna Stone of Carthage; Ronald and Beverly Stone of Beaver Falls; Bryon and Valerie Stone of Lowville; Bruce Stone of Lowville; Leonard and Angela Stone of Whitesboro; Timothy and Katie Stone of Oswego; two brothers and sister-in-law, Raymond and Linda Durgan, Conway, S.C. and Harold Durgan of V.T.; three sisters, Betty Durgan, of M.A., Marie and Richard Downer, of M.A., 20 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert L. Stone, a granddaughter, Hannah E. Stone, three sisters, Patricia Robidoax, Eleanor Barnes, and Bonita Barnes.
Mary was born on July 11, 1937 in Bangor, NY, a daughter of the late Gerald and Sadie Dewyea Durgan. She attended Franklin Academy in Malone. On November 20, 1954 she married Robert L. Stone at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, at Fort Covington, with Monsignor Edmund Dumas officiating. She raised her family, and moved to Lowville in 1963. Mary worked at Head Start in Lowville before going to work for AMF and later Kraft Foods, where she worked for 15 years, retiring in 1986.
Mary was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, Lowville. Years ago, she and her husband enjoyed snowmobiling, 4-wheeling and camping. She also enjoyed playing bingo. Mary loved to go to luncheons with the Kraft “Golden Girls.” She was a caregiver for very special little girls named Abigail and Carissa.
