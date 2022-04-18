Gouverneur - A Mass of Christian Burial for Mary Margaret O’Brien Cook, age 93, will be held at 11:00 am Friday, April 22, 2022 at St James Catholic Church, Gouverneur, with Father Jay Seymour presiding and services with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow at 1:00 pm at the Casablanca Restaurant and burial will be at New St. James Cemetery, Gouverneur.
Mary died on April 14, 2022 at home, surrounded by her loving family. She was under the care of Hospice of St. Lawrence Valley. The family would like to thank care givers Diane, Lori, Melinda, Stacey, and Linda for their tender care of our dear mother.
She is survived by her 8 children, 3 daughters, Martha Howard, Portland, Ore, Lisa (Jay) Barry, Vero Beach, FL, and Julie (Vernon) Wainwright, Gouverneur; 5 sons John (Cindy), Black River, NY, Joseph, Danbury, Ct, Frank (Nicole Shippee), Peter (Barbara), and Andrew (Katrina), all of Gouverneur; 21 grandchildren, 15 great grandchildren, her sister Alicia O’Brien Waldron, Redford, NY, a brother Joseph O’Brien, Ocala, FL, several nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was predeceased by her husband John Cook, a brother and sister-in-law Peter D. and Kathleen O’Brien, brother-in-law George Waldron, sister-in-law Helen O’Brien, brothers and sisters-in-law Andrew and Mary Cook, Joseph and Lois Cook, Mary (Cook) and Bill Atkin, Carl Lucas, Helen (Cook) and Edward Smith, Emma (Cook) and Henry Derosier, Frank and Barbara Cook, Susan Cook, beloved niece and nephews Jennifer Cook, Frances (Ike) Cook, Diane and James Lucas, and an infant granddaughter Amanda Cook.
Mary was born on January 23, 1929 in Ogdensburg, to Peter Francis and Mary LaRock O’Brien. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1946 and from the A. Barton Hepburn Hospital School of Nursing in 1949.
She worked as a registered nurse at Memorial Sloan Kettering Hospital in New York until her marriage to John Cook on February 27, 1954. The couple were married at her home parish, St. Mary’s Cathedral in Ogdensburg by Father Francis White. They made their home in Watertown for many years before moving to Gouverneur in 1974.
A devout Catholic, Mrs. Cook was an active member of St. James Parish and School, where she was a member of The Sisters of Charity Guild, Altar and Rosary Society, as well as offering decades of support to the Sisters of The Precious Blood Monastery and Sloan Kettering Cancer Research Center. She was a member of Shakespeare Club, Watertown Lioness Club, and Lions Club International. Mrs. Cook was among the first female members inducted into the Gouverneur Lions Club.
Memorial donations may be made to St. James Catholic School, 164 E. Main St., Gouverneur, NY 13642, The Sisters of the Precious Blood, 111 Pratt St., Watertown, NY 13602, or Hospice of St Lawrence Valley, 6805 US Hwy. 11, Potsdam, NY 13676.
