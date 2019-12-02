CASTORLAND – A memorial service for Mary Marjorie Sweeney,75, of Second Road, Castorland, will be at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church, Carthage with Pastor Eric Svereika officiating. There will be no calling hours. Burial will be held privately by the family. Mary passed away on Sunday evening, December 1, 2019 at her home, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
Mary Marjorie Sweeney
