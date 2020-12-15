Mary was born on January 27, 1922 to Florence “Flossie” Devine Beattie and Erwin Beattie in Watertown, NY. She went to Our Lord on November 29, 2020. Mary was married to Francis “Frank” Middleton on August 31, 1945. She was predeceased by her husband Frank, her sister Dorothy, brothers John “Jack” and James “Jimmy”, daughter Mary Sandra “Sandy” and son Robert. She is survived by daughters Dorothy (Tom) and Nancy (John), son Gary (Kim), also 12 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. Services will be private. Please visit hansenmortuary.com to leave an online condolence or to share a memory of Mary.
