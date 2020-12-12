Mary R. Doyle passed peacefully to be with the Lord on December 7, 2020. She was born Mary Pauline Robertson on July 11, 1926 to Thomas and Pauline (Bonnano) Robertson in Brooklyn, New York. A few years later, a job as a chemist for the then Payne Jones Co. brought the family to Lowville, NY. There she spent a happy childhood along with her siblings Louellen (DiMarco) and Tom (both deceased), and Loretta (Spano, San Diego, CA). She graduated valedictorian from Lowville Academy, where she was involved in many activities.
On April 18, 1944 Mary married Henry L. Doyle at St. Peter’s Church in Lowville. Her husband was a B-24 pilot and trainer during World War II. In 1947 they bought a house in Port Leyden, NY, where she lived for seventy years. They raised four children, Mary Alice, Robert, Paul, and Donald.
Mary loved dogs, especially poodles, and raised, showed, and groomed them as a business and a hobby. She volunteered for many community activities over the years, and was a steadfast, involved member of St. Martin’s Church. She enjoyed artistic activities, music, and books. She was famous for her spaghetti sauce, stuffed artichokes, and apple pie. Birds were welcome visitors, so winter and summer there were treats for them on the back porch. She was fond of flowers and enjoyed them in her garden, hanging baskets, and as gifts. Family, friends, and the Lord were the center of Mary’s life and she forged strong , long lasting relationships with them all. A kind, positive, and loyal woman, she lived her life with enthusiasm, an open mind, goodness, and much love.
Mary is survived by her sister Loretta; her children, Mary Alice (Hunt, Lake City, FL), Robert (Northport, MI), Paul (Charleston, SC), and Donald ( Boston, VA); and thirteen grandchildren, eleven great grandchildren, and many nephews, nieces, and their families. She was so proud of them all.
A celebration of Mary’s life will take place at Whetstone Gulf State Park next summer, “ a joyful and happy occasion for all to recall memories of me and of my fondness and love for them”. An interment ceremony will take place at Lowville Cemetery.
The family wishes to thank Mary’s recent caregivers at East Road Adult Home, Lewis County General Hospital and Resident Center.
Donations in Mary’s name may be made to St. Martin’s Church, Port Leyden, NY 13433. Arrangements are with Trainor Funeral Home, Boonville, NY. Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.trainorfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.