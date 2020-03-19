Mary R. Jay

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch..

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low near 45F. Winds SSE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.