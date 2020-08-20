Hermon - On Wednesday, 19 August 2020, Mary S. Dittes, loving mother of three children, passed away peacefully at the age of 88.
Mary was born on 29 April 1932 in her parents, Corinne and Lawrence Sullivan’s home on Canton Street, Hermon NY.
At the young age of 12, Mary’s father was seriously injured in a mine accident and for the next year Mary and her mother were by his bedside at A. Barton Hepburn Hospital, initiating her career in health care. After graduating high school in Hermon, Mary attended A. Barton Hepburn School of Nursing in Ogdensburg, NY and graduated in 1952. On 12 September 1952 Mary was wed to the love of her life, Warren Dittes of Sheboygan WI, in a ceremony held in her parent’s home.
Mary and Warren lived initially in Lowville, NY where she was employed at the local hospital and in 1953 moved to Dadville, NY. In 1955, Mary and Warren moved to German Street in Hermon, NY where they raised three children, a daughter and two sons.
Mary went to work at State Lawrence Psychiatric Hospital in Ogdensburg before changing to E. J. Noble Hospital in Gouverneur. Mary worked in a basic nursing role and continued her health care education in local schools. Mary eventually retired from E. J. Noble Hospital and Kinney Nursing home in 1996 as Director of Nursing and Nursing Home Administrator after 37 dedicated years.
Mary was an active member in her community as a member and trustee of the Hermon United Methodist Church, as a board member of the Hermon Housing Development Fund, Inc. and as a member of Hermon Heritage Hall.
Mary and Warren loved traveling to see their extended family throughout the US and especially enjoyed visiting her sisters, Frances in Livonia, NY and Ann on Bois Blanc Island, MI. Her greatest joy was seeing her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Mary was preceded in death by her father, Lawrence, her mother, Corinne, her sisters, Frances and Anna, and her loving husband of 61 years, Warren.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Cynthia (Joseph) Arabski, her son, Wesley Dittes, and her son Richard (Susan) Dittes, four grandchildren (Jessica, Andrew, Aaron & Nicholas), two great grandchildren (Lilya & Matti), two step great grandchildren (Gevani & Darion) and a loving niece (Nancy).
A graveside service is scheduled for Mary at Hermon Cemetery on Friday, 21 August 2020 at 11AM. In keeping with Mary’s role as a healthcare professional, the wearing of masks is requested. Arrangements are with the Green Funeral Home, Gouverneur.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Grass River Food Pantry, 472 Dana Hill Rd, Russell, NY 13684; United Methodist Church of Hermon, C/O Elaine Matthews, 130 Lazy River Rd, Hermon 13652; or Hermon Cemetery Association, PO Box 54, Richville, NY 13681.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.