Mary Schweitzer, 86, of Watertown passed away Sunday morning at Samaritan Medical Center with her family by her side.
Mary was born May 31, 1933 in New York City the daughter of Emanuel and Elsie Knowlton Seychel. She graduated from Watertown High School. She married Robert E. Schweitzer on November 16, 1952 at the Stone Street Presbyterian Church of Watertown.
Mary was a Housewife and Homemaker for her loving husband and children, a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother and great grandmother. She was a member of the Stone Presbyterian Church and a long-time member of the choir and a soloist. She loved baking and cooking for her family, enjoyed gardening and spending summers at the cottage on Piller Point with her family.
She is survived by her husband Robert and two children; Debra A. and Robert Siver Jr. of Watertown and Roxanne Marie and Roger Young of Watertown. Grandchildren include: Matthew (Vanessa) Siver of Clayton, Jordan (Krystal) Siver of Theresa, Joshua Young ( Chad Gebo) Young of Central Square, Alicia (Joshua) Dalton of LaFargeville. Great grandchildren are Camden Siver, Celeste Siver and Harrison Dalton. Mary has three brothers; Richard Cean of Barnes Corners, Robert Cean of Brownville and Charles Cean of Arizona.
Funeral service will be held Saturday October 5th at the Stone Presbyterian Church of Watertown at 11:00 am with Rev. Elizabeth Moses officiating. Burial will be in North Watertown Cemetery at the convenience of the family. Calling hours will be Friday October 4th from 4-7 pm at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. Donations may be made to the American Cancer 6725 Lyons St. PO Box 7 East Syracuse, NY 13057. Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
