SOUTH COLTON — Graveside services for Mary T. Austin, 66, a resident of the East Hill Road, will be held in the springtime at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Colton. Mary will be laid to rest next to her parents and brother. Mary passed away on March 21st, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. She had lived on East Hill Rd in South Colton most of her life. Mary is survived by her brothers: Donald E., Stephen (Deanna), James (Sharon), Kevin (Rebecca), Alan (Carolyn) and Robert “Pete” Austin as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Mary had no biological children but loved Melissa (James) Mitchell, TommiAnn (Joseph) Russell and Kallie (Jason) Whalen and their families as if they were her own. Mary pre-deceased by her parents Donald and Teresa, a brother Timothy and long-time companion Thomas Olmstead.
Born in England on January 6, 1957 to the late Donald J. and Teresa Reynolds Austin, she graduated from Colton-Pierrepont Central School as well as SUNY Canton. Mary worked in the IT department of Kinney Drugs in Gouverneur for 35 years before her retirement. She enjoyed being with family & friends, puttering in her flower gardens, listening to music, jazzercise and making her famous milkshakes for the grandkids. Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Mary T. Austin.
