SOUTH COLTON – Graveside services for Mary T. Austin, 66, a resident of the East Hill Road, will be held on Thursday, June 1, 2023 at 11 a.m. in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Colton, with Deacon John Levison presiding. A Celebration of Life gathering for Mary will be held after the services at the Colton Amvets. Mary passed away on March 21, 2023 at the Canton-Potsdam Hospital. Arrangements are with the Buck Funeral Home in Colton
Mary T. Austin
