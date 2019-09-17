Mary T. Belden (90) of Baldwinsville, passed away Saturday September 14, @ St. Joseph’s hospital.
Born August 4,1929. She was a native of Watertown and Brownville area. Daughter of Earle M. and Winifred E. (Walsh) McPhilmy, Brownville. Graduated from Brownville-Glen Park Schools in 1946. Retired in 1991 from North Syracuse Central Schools District Office.
Was active in bowling and a member of New York State Retired Employees Association Inc. and St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church of Baldwinsville.
Surviving are a son David J. (Jayne) Montrois, Tallahassee, Fl and Clayton, NY; 2 daughters, Sharon M. Lashway, Jupiter, FL and Christine A. (John) Powers, Clayton, NY. A stepson Richard C. (Tracey) Belden, Winston Salem, NC. 3 step-daughters , Crystal A. (Bruce) Norton, Baldwinsville, Cheryle D. Nieset, Clay, NY. Charmaine S. Hanreck, Kernersville, NC. a brother Francis M. (Donna) McPhilmy, Chittenango; a sister-n-law, Anne McPhilmy, Cazenovia; several grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband Richard, in May 2004, her sister Ellen F Wagoner in May 2009; 2 brothers , John R. & sister-n-law Nina McPhilmy, Corning. and Raphael J. (Bud) E Syracuse.
A previous marriage to James R. Montrois ended in divorce.
Her body will be donated to Upstate Medical University for research and education. Condolences: mathewsonforani.com
