Mary T. Hager-Killeen, 92, of Watertown passed away Monday morning, December 7, 2020, at Hospice of Jefferson County.
Mary was born in Watertown on May 19, 1928, daughter of John J. and Rose A. Farr Finley, Sr. and she was a graduate of Immaculate Heart Academy. On January 29, 1947 she married Harry C. Hager, Jr. at Holy Family Church and he died November 30, 1979. Mary then married John F. “Jack” Killeen, Jr. on July 13, 1991 at St. Andrew’s Church, Sackets Harbor and he died March 24, 2017.
Prior to her marriage Mary worked for NY Telephone Co. for a few years. She then was a secretary for the Watertown City School District for 25 years. She was a communicant of Holy Family Church and was a member of both the Ha Ha Club and Case Jr. Retired Employees. Mary enjoyed travel, music, crafting, gardening, boating, and spending winters in Florida. She was deeply loved and revered by her daughters, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Mary was well known at Samaritan Keep Home where she was a daily visitor to her husband for 17 years before becoming a resident herself. Her family would like a special thank you to the staff at Samaritan Keep Home and Hospice for their wonderful care of their loved one.
Mary is survived by her seven daughters, Carol M. Lamon, Adams, Linda A. Disalvatore and husband Carl, Cape Vincent, Jane M. Sylvester, Watertown, Rose A. Foley, Watertown, Phyllis F. Roberts and husband Thomas, Theresa, Sally J. Svendsen and husband Michael, Rome, and Nora K. Turner and husband Bret, Watertown; 17 grandchildren and numerous great grandchildren; sister Margaret Rowland, Watertown; two step children, Matthew J. Killeen and wife Sandy, Webster, and Kathleen A. Killeen, Sackets Harbor; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. Along with her two husbands, Mary was predeceased by her step daughter, Kristine Killeen, son-in-law Anthony Sylvester, and 14 siblings.
The funeral mass will be celebrated on Friday, December 11, 2020, at 11 AM at Holy Family Church followed by burial in Glenwood Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Mary’s name may be made to either the Sisters of St. Joseph, 1425 Washington St. or Holy Family Church, 129 Winthrop St., both in Watertown, NY 13601. Arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown and online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
