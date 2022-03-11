Mary Urtz, 80, of West Hartford, passed away peacefully at home on March 7. Mary was born July 23, 1941 in Lowville, NY to Elizabeth (Betty) Gyore Maher and Leon Michael Maher. She was the eldest to younger brother Donald. After graduating from Lowville Academy and Central School in 1959, she went on to start a family and moved to Hartford, CT by 1970 where she raised four children. By the early 1980s, as a young mom of four, she also attended Greater Hartford Community College and found much joy in working part-time in their Art Department. Her determination paid off and she landed a Legal Secretary position with The State of CT Attorney General’s Office where she worked for twenty years. Mary had a strong work ethic, a sharp and witty personality, and a robust green thumb when she cared for the office plants that resided in her very own “Plant ICU”. She carried that love of plants to her home where she also was an avid reader and crocheter, crossword puzzle master, crime show watching, music fanatic. And her passion for “her” football team, the Philadelphia Eagles, was evidenced by what we kids might call her seasonal psychosis. Such passion was only outmatched by the love of her six grandchildren. She attended countless hockey games and dance recitals that softened some of life’s hard edges. Most times though, she enjoyed her solitude, her children, and some time with close friends. She was fiercely loyal to her independence which she maintained throughout her life. Mary is survived by her two sons David McIntyre [Stephanie] of Simsbury, CT, and Daniel Urtz [Virginia] of Essex Junction, VT, and her daughter Lisa Aiello [Michael] of Cheshire, CT. Her six grandchildren, Ryan, Larry, Amber, Shannon, Nathan, and Autumn, and her two great-grandchildren Liora and Alyana. She is also survived by her brother Donald [Karen] Maher of Philadelphia, NY and her three nephews John [Karen] Maher, Mark [Jodi] Maher, and Jeffrey [Jeremy] Maher. Mary is predeceased by her daughter Lori Urtz. Funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers please consider donations to a local food pantry. Online expressions of sympathy may be made at www.molloyfuneralhome.com
Mary Urtz
July 23, 1941 - March 7, 2022
