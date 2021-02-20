Mary V. Gates left this earth peacefully surrounded by her children on February 14, 2021 at the age of 91. A devout Roman Catholic, Mary was born on March 11, 1929 to Loretta and Marshall Lounsbury of Black River, NY. She attended school in Black River and after graduating attended Business School. She married Francis R. Gates in 1949. Mary and Francis raised their 7 children in Canton, NY and after her husband passed Mary moved to Oswego, NY to be close to family. Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Francis, her daughter Kathy, brother Bill and sister, Kay. She is survived by 6 children, Michael (Diane) Gates, Cindy (Gill) Todd, Maureen (Bob Billings) Grant, Martin Gates, Sheila (Lon) Cooley, Timothy (Debbie) Gates, 15 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and her brother Jack (Jackie) Lounsbury. Mary worked for St. Lawrence University and the St. Lawrence County Clerk’s office. She retired from the St. Lawrence County NYS Supreme Court Law Library, where she worked as a Law Librarian. Mary loved to spend time with her grandchildren, working in her garden, reading, praying the rosary, and helping at her church where she was a faithful communicant of the Society of Saint Pius the X, Saint Therese’s Church in Nicholville, NY. She was always very generous with her time and helping others. Calling hours, funeral mass and burial are private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mary’s memory to: St. Therese Academy, 68 County Route 55, Nicholville, NY 12965. The arrangements are in the care of the Sugar & Scanlon Funeral Home, 147 W. 4th. St. Oswego
