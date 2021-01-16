CROGHAN – Mary W. Roes, 91, of George St., Croghan, died late Friday evening, January 15, 2021 at Lewis County General Hospital, Lowville.
Due to Covid, a memorial service will be held in the spring at Naumburg Mennonite Church, with burial in Naumburg Mennonite Cemetery. There will be no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sonlight Missions, P.O. Box 51, Castorland, NY 13620. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.
She is survived by her children, Virginia and Nevin Moser of Lowville; David and Marcia Roes of Lowville; Dannie and Yvonne Roes of Castorland; Jane and Harold Yoder of Elizabethtown, PA; Dale and Connie Roes of Lowville; Darwin and Lori Roes of Lancaster, PA; two sisters, Arlene Zehr of Croghan, and Doris Roggie of Croghan; 19 grandchildren; forty-four great grandchildren; many nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by a brother and sister-in-law, Elmer and Gladys Nafziger, and two brothers in law, Merlin Roggie and Anthony Zehr.
Mary was born on June 15, 1929 at home in Martinsburg, NY, a daughter of the late Joseph and Rose Widrick Nafziger. She attended country school in Martinsburg and Lowville Academy. She worked at the Dadville Tree Nursery before her marriage. On June 9, 1950, she married Nelson L. Roes at Dadville Mennonite Church, with Rev. Lloyd Boshart officiating. Together with her husband, the couple purchased a dairy farm in Denmark, which they operated for six years before moving to Castorland. Together with her husband, the couple started a small farm equipment dealership at their home in Castorland, and moved the business to Route 26 in Lowville where they built Roes Equipment Company, and operated the business until the early 1980s. After the sale of the business, Mrs. Roes cared for the elderly. Nelson and Mary lived in Castorland for 57 years, moving to Steepleview Courts in Croghan on May 1, 2014. Mr. Roes passed away on November 22, 2020.
Mary and Nelson were charter members of Naumburg Mennonite Church.
Mary enjoyed crocheting, reading and card games. She spent many winters in Haiti working in the pharmacy sorting medicine and making meals for work teams. Mary crocheted many hats and booties for the new born babies born in the hospital. She enjoyed many winters in Haiti with her husband and loved her Haitian families. Since moving to Steepleview Courts, Mary appreciated her time playing cards and dominoes. The ladies were very special to her and wonderful friends.
Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .
