Mary W. Roes

Watertown, NY (13601)

Today

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches..

Tonight

Rain and snow this evening turning to all snow overnight. Low 32F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches.