COPENHAGEN — MaryAnne Snyder, 72, of Maple Avenue, passed away in the early hours of Monday, September 30, 2019 at Upstate Medical University in Syracuse, with her loving family by her side.
MaryAnne was born on June 9, 1947 in Gouverneur, New York, daughter of the late William Thomas and Barbara Jean (Lepper) MacTurk. She lived in Hailsboro, New York, and graduated from Gouverneur High School. She then attended and graduated from the Watertown School of Commerce. She came to live with her Aunt Carolyn and Uncle Charlie Fanning in Copenhagen, to babysit in exchange for room and board while she was attending school.
During this time, she met her sweetheart, Gerald, while he was practicing on the Copenhagen Drill Team. He asked her out for a date, to which she replied that she had to babysit. His response was, “We will bring them right with us!” She knew in that moment that he was a very special man…one that loved children. The couple married on May 17, 1969.
Over the years, she worked for Jacob’s Pizza Parlor and was employed with Terry Groff Auto Repair and Towing Service.
She worked for several attorneys over the years including Attorney Spicer, Richard Hunt, Renee Renzi, and most recently, she was employed with Legal Aid Society and Legal Services in Watertown, NY.
MaryAnne raised monarch butterflies since she was a little girl in Hailsboro. Raising butterflies was truly her passion in life, having taught many people, young and old, how to properly raise and care for a monarch. Together, she and Gerald have raised over 200 monarch butterflies just this year. She will forever be known as the “Butterfly & Cotton Candy Lady.”
This year will be her 50th year as an active member of the Copenhagen Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary, and she was named the 2019 recipient of the Member of the Year Award. She was also always very supportive of the CCS Golden Knights athletics.
MaryAnne was an active member of the River of Life Fellowship Church. She loved being outdoors, especially watching and feeding the birds and squirrels. She also loved doing puzzles (300-550 pieces especially), playing cards with friends & family (especially Euchre & Euchre tournaments), and watching Reality TV as well as the Syracuse Orangemen. She, of course, cherished her monarch butterflies, usually had a garden of some sort, and lastly, adored being with and travelling with her three beloved children, their spouses, and the five grandchildren.
MaryAnne is survived by her beloved husband of 50 years, Gerald; three children, Melissa J. (Randy) Streeter of Lawrence, Kansas; Mark W. (Jennifer) Snyder of Charlotte, North Carolina; and Greg M. (Jill) Snyder of Seneca Falls, NY; her “son -3,” Kevin Groff of Copenhagen, NY; a brother, David M. (Cindy) MacTurk of LeRoy, NY; an aunt, Carolyn Fanning of Copenhagen, NY; and five grandchildren- Caleb, Eric and Drew Streeter and Zachary and Julie Snyder.
She is predeceased by her sister, Marsha Jean Downs.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 from 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM and 1:00 – 4:30 PM at the River of Life Fellowship Church in Copenhagen. The Copenhagen Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary will meet at 4:30 PM. The funeral service will immediately follow at 5:00 PM at the church with Pastor George Gray officiating, followed by a reception dinner.
Memorial donations may be made to the Copenhagen Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary at PO Box 364, Copenhagen NY 13626.
Arrangements are being handled by Lundy Funeral Home & Cremation Service, Inc., and condolences may be made online at www.lundyfuneralhome.com
