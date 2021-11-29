Maryanne Trombley, 52, of Lyon Mountain, NY died November 25, 2021 under the care of Hospice. She fought a long, courageous battle for seven years and lived life to the fullest. She will be remembered for her sense of fashion, make-up and her love for her cats.
Maryanne was born September 16, 1969 in Star Lake, NY to the late Richard Trombley and Margaret Dolan. She graduated from Clifton-Fine Central School and attended school to become a dental assistant. She lived and worked in Georgetown, TX for Carus Dental until 2014. She then returned to New York and lived in Brewerton and later Lyon Mountain.
Maryanne is survived by sisters, Julie (Rob) Peterson of Brewerton and Karen (Doug) Hesseltine of Chateaugay; nephews, Eric Peterson of Rhode Island, Kyle Peterson (Nikki) of Rochester, Cody (Darlene) Hesseltine of Maryland, Connor (Racheal) Hesseltine of Malone and Mitchell (Tessa) Hesseltine of Chateaugay.
Besides her parents, she was predeceased by her step-father, John Dolan and niece, Taylor Peterson.
There are no calling hours.
A celebration of Maryanne’s life will be held at the American Legion in Benson Mines, NY on Friday, Dec. 3 at 1 p.m.
Donations can be made in Maryanne’s memory to Hospice of the North Country, 3909 State Route 11, Malone, NY 12953 or to the American Cancer Society.
Arrangements are with the Chateaugay Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered at www.chateaugayfuneralhome.com.
