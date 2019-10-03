Our beloved, Maryella Chubb, Turtle Clan journeyed to the Sky World on October 1, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on December 29, 1942, to her parents, Louis K. and Katherine (Leaf) Laughing. She attended school in Bombay, New York. She was employed at Mohawk Council of Akwesasne as a medical transport driver, at the St. Regis Mohawk School, Akwesasne, as a server at Turtle Island Café and as a seamstress and reupholstered seats for Elimination boat manufacturer on Cornwall Island, Ontario. Those who knew Maryella, will remember her warmth, her smile, her joyous laughter and her bright eyes. No one was ever made to feel like a stranger in her presence.
Maryella was predeceased by her parents, Louis and Katherine (Leaf) Laughing, an infant daughter, Katrina Marie Laughing, and her first husband Carl Bastedo. She is survived by her loving husband, Leo Chubb, her sister Laura Lee Crist, sons Lawrence “Happy” Laughing and Nicholas (Louise) Daddona, daughters Judy Barnes, Deanna (Jerry) Swamp, Tara (Thomas) Fay, and many chosen sons and daughters. She is also survived by her seventeen grandchildren and many great-grandchildren, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Family and friends may call at her home at 347 Helena Road in Hogansburg on Wednesday, Oct. 2 beginning at 5 pm until 10 pm and Thursday, Oct. 3rd from 10:00 am to 10 pm. Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 4th, followed by a traditional Mohawk Condolence ceremony.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to donate may do so in her memory to Hospice of the North Country, or a cancer organization of their choice.
Arrangements are with the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, where memories and condolences may be shared online at www.donaldsonfh.com.
