Marylou (Flower) Yerdon, age 84, a long-time resident of Redfield, NY passed away at Samaritan Keep Home in Watertown on January 12, 2020.
She enjoyed cooking and baking for her family, friends and neighbors. She and her husband owned and perated the Tug Hill Diner for twelve years.
Marylou was known for her feisty, yet good sense of humor. She will be missed by all that knew and loved her.
She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas C. Yerdon, devoted mother of Jan (Peter) Hathaway, Lori (Mike) Russell, and Timothy (Carol) Yerdon and grandmother to 5 grandchildren and 9 great grandchildren.
Burial will be in the North Redfield Cemetery in May followed by a Celebration of Life at the Redfield Firehall at a date to be determined.
Donations may be made in her honor to the Redfield Fire Dept.
