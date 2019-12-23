Mason E. Mosher passed away in his sleep December 22, 2019 at 101 years old.
Born July 30, 1918 in the Town of Wilna to Leman and Edna Mason Mosher. After graduation from Gouverneur High School at 16 years old he received a scholarship to Canton School of Agriculture (Now Canton College). Along with his normal studies he took a double course in Agriculture, which put him on the path to become a life-long dairy farmer.
Mr. Mosher went to New Jersey to work on a relative’s farm. He came back to the North Country, working in sugar bushes, he became a road worker for a logging company, peddled milk for farms he worked on and worked at the St. Regis Paper Mill.
Mr. Mosher and his wife Emeline Hubbard married on September 11, 1942 at the Methodist Parish House in Lowville and purchased a farm on Bradley St. Route 12, Watertown in 1945. He ran the farm until 1987 for a total of 42 years. The next 24 years they housed cattle in the barn for neighbors and fellow farmers who had met with barn fires and other situations that required the facilities. He started farming with horses and saw the transition to modern tractors.
Mr. Mosher and Emeline raised three children; Earl (deceased) and wife Frances, Rose and son-in-law Phil Scott, Marc and daughter-in-law Jennifer; four grandchildren Heidi Kester, Sarah Scott, Mary Balbo and Jon Mosher.
Emeline passed away in 2003. They were 4-H leaders for 14 years. He was president of the Parish Road Cemetery Assoc. for 50 years.
Mr. Mosher continued to live and care for his home until August 2017 at which time he lived at Samaritan Summit Village. “Thank you to the third floor side A at Summit for their care for the last two years.”
Funeral service will be Friday December 27th at3PM at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter with Rev. Sally Buyeau officiating. Burial will be in the spring at Parrish Road Cemetery, Calling hours will be from 1-3 prior to the funeral. Donations may be made to the SPCA. Online condolences may be made to dexterfuneralhome.com.
