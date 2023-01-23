It is with great sadness that the Nemier family shares of the passing of Matthew A. Nemier at age 48 years old on January 8, 2023. Matt was born in Watertown, NY on January 17, 1974 to Steve and Josephine (Stub) Nemier. He graduated from Sandy Creek Central School in 1992, Alfred State University in 1994 and Clarkson University in 1996 with a Mechanical Engineering degree. After college graduation, Matt moved to Detroit, Michigan where he began his career as an engineer with Chrysler. With 25 years of industrial experience, Matt was widely recognized for his expertise with interior and exterior automotive glass. He was also known as a hard worker and his colleagues thought very highly of him. In 2001, Matt married Carina Cinelli of Argentina. The marriage ended in divorce. Matt’s passions included motorcycles, cycling, punk rock and world travel. He was a skilled craftsman across a variety of trades and enjoyed designing & building complex items and structures. Matt also enjoyed spending time with family each summer at his Uncle Craig’s cottage in Port Hope, Michigan. To put it simply, Matt lived a full life that was filled with fond memories and fascinating experiences. He will be greatly missed by everyone who knew him. Matt was predeceased by his maternal and paternal grandparents; his father Steve Nemier; and sister-inlaw Marie Nemier. He is survived by his mother Josephine Nemier and her partner Donald Miller of Sandy Creek, NY; brothers Michael Nemier of Cincinnati, OH and Mitchell (Esther) Nemier of Massena, NY; nieces Olivia and Chloe; and nephew Owen; as well as many other aunts, uncles, and cousins. A remembrance will be planned at the convenience of the family to celebrate and honor the life of Matthew Nemier. In lieu of flowers, the Nemier family invites you to donate to the Sandy Creek Central School Matthew Nemier Memorial Scholarship Fund to honor Matt and provide scholarships to senior students entering STEM programs. Donations may be mailed to Sandy Creek Central School, Attention Mike Camberari, PO BOX 248, Sandy Creek, NY 13145. Please note on check: Matthew Nemier Memorial Scholarship
Matthew A. Nemier
