Matthew James Hunter, 46, of Palm Springs, CA formerly of Sackets Harbor, NY, died at his residence on May 8, 2021. Matt was born July 31, 1974 in Watertown, NY to Kay Hunter and Ralph Nellis.
He attended school and graduated from Sackets Harbor Central School in 1990. He went on to Elmira College to study pre-law and graduated from there earning a Bachelor’s Degree in 1997. He achieved his lifelong dream of becoming an attorney after graduating from California Western School of Law at San Diego in 2002 and passing the California State Bar Exam. He practiced law as a litigation attorney in San Diego before moving to Palm Springs where he continued to practice law. A marriage to Paul Maynard ended in divorce.
As a child and young man he enjoyed the outdoor life available to him in Northern New York and from living on the shore of Lake Ontario. This included being part of a sailboat racing team, fishing, and hunting. He also was a member of the Sackets Harbor marching band and had a brief career playing soccer for the school. Matt enjoyed camping and hiking with his friends in New York State and he carried that love of the outdoors to the west coast in the mountains surrounding Palm Springs with his California friends. That was where he found some peace in his later years.
He is survived by his mother, Kay Hunter of Sackets Harbor, his brothers, Eric (Lisa) Hunter of Watertown, NY and Robert Hunter of Sackets Harbor, his sisters, Deborah Manning of Olympia, WA, Cheryl (Charles) Stanley of Marlinton, WV, Brenda (James) Scordo of Sackets Harbor, Ann Marie Ekstrom of Norwalk, CT, Laurie (Chris) Dufresne of Norfolk, NY, Amy Hill of Sackets Harbor, sister-in-law Jean Hunter of Adams, NY, and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and the many friends he treasured in California. He was predeceased by his father, his brother, Gregory Hunter, and his maternal and paternal grandparents.
There will be a service to celebrate his life on Saturday, June 12, 2021 at 11:30 am at the Sackets Harbor Legion, 206 Ambrose Street with a luncheon to follow.
