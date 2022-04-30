Matthew M. Schnulle, of Altamonte Springs Florida, formerly of Watertown, NY passed away Suddenly on April 22, 2022. Matthew was born December 20th, 1985 to Michael & Brunhilde Schnulle. He Graduate at Watertown High School in 2003.
Matthew Enjoyed Spending time with his kids and family. He was a big sports fan, his favorite team as the Dallas Cowboys. He enjoy bowling, golfing and fishing.
He is Survived by his kids Rian and Jaydon Schnulle, Father Michael (Melva), Mother Brunhilde (Steve), Sister Stephanie, Grandmother Elizabeth and Loving Cousins Aunts and Uncle.
He is Preceded in death with his grandfathers Ronald and Erwin. His Grandmother Hilda and Uncle Helmet.
A Memorial Service will be held at Later Date.
