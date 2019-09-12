Matthew P. Mott
NORWOOD—Calling hours for 81 year old Matthew P. Mott, a resident of 32 Maple Street, Norwood will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 from 11-2 p.m. at the Buck Funeral Home in Norwood. Private services will be held in the Riverside Cemetery in Norwood with Deacon John Levison presiding. Mr. Mott passed away on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington with his family at his side. Matt is survived by his wife of 55 years, Jane, Norwood; his three sons, Darren and Kelly Mott, Huntsville, AL, Matthew “Dean” and Jennifer Mott, Oxford, MS and Daniel and Lori Mott, Ashland, VA. Matt is also survived by his beloved seven grandchildren, Katherine and Cameron Burma, Patrick, Matthew “Dean”, Emily, Tracie, Parker and William “Will” and a brother Peter and Judy Mott, Rochester as well as several nieces and nephews. Matt was pre-deceased by a brother David Mott and a sister, Mary McKay.
Born in Potsdam, NY on August 7, 1938 to the late Lyle and Marion Tilden Mott, Matt graduated from Potsdam Central School and served in the U.S. Army. Upon his return home, Matt became employed with Niagara Mohawk in 1963. He married Jane K. Swift on June 13, 1964. Matt was a dedicated employee of the power company, working in several positions from starting as a janitor to retiring as a Chief Line Mechanic A Hot Stick. Matt worked on the Olympic kv Line, Volney Marcy kv Line and the Colton Dennison kv Lines as well as several storm and trouble calls throughout his 51 years of service. Matt retired from National Grid on December 31, 2014. Matt was a member of the IBEU and the Norwood Library Board for several years and in his spare time loved being outdoors working, either running his sawmill or working with his many pieces of equipment he owned. Matt has donated property and many hours of his time to the Village to help in its growth. In Lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorial donations be made to the Norwood Library, 1 Morton Street, Norwood, NY 13668 and memories and condolences may be shared online at www.buckfuneralhome.com . The Buck Funeral Home in Norwood is serving the family of Matthew P. Mott.
