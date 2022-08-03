The celebration of life for Matthew S. Eppolito will be held on Saturday, August 13, at Natali’s Restaurant, Clayton from noon to 4 PM. Mr. Eppolito, 60, of Clayton died July 27, 2022 at his home. Arrangements are with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton and online condolences may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
Matthew S. Eppolito
