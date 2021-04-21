Maude H. Simon, beloved Wife, Mother, Grandmother and sister, age 83, passed away on April 9th in her home surrounded by family.
Maude was born on February 23, 1938 in Norfolk, NY to Floyd Ryan and Marion (Gooshaw) Ryan. She married Lloyd Simon in Norfolk, NY on June 15, 1954. This year would have marked their 67th wedding Anniversary.
Maude was a homemaker, she found pleasure in caring for her family and always did so with great compassion. She enjoyed country music and had a fondness for baking and cooking.
Maude is survived by her husband, Lloyd Simon, her daughters, Penny Sawyer, Darcy Freebern, and Kerri Simon and son Stephen Simon. Her Grandchildren, Ryan and Casey Sawyer, Cameron and Jennifer Simon, Jacob and Aaron Freebern. Her greatgrandchildren, Sloane Sawyer, Branden Rawlins, Elza and Addie Sawyer, Hannah and Kira Simon, and Liam Freebern. Sisters, Claudia, Shirley and brothers, Bill (William). As well as several nieces and nephews.
Maude was preceded by her mother and father, sisters, Pauline, Mary, Nellie and Lillian, her brothers, Harry “Dusty”, Paul, Francis, and Harold “Dick” Ryan.
There will be no calling hours. A memorial service for family and friends will be held in her home on Sunday April 25, 2021 from 1 pm to 5 pm at 3 Prospect St., Fort Edward, NY 12828.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Maude’s name can be made to a charity of one’s choice.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to her daughter, Darcy, Niece Mary Ellen and Hospice for their excellent care, given to Maude. As well as her adopted daughter Lisa Brown for her love and generosity.
Arrangements are under the direction of Compassionate Funeral Care, Inc, 402 Maple Ave., Saratoga Springs, NY 12866.
