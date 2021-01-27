Maureen A. Gates, 83, formerly of Watertown, died Wednesday morning, January 27, 2021 at Carthage Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing in Carthage where she has resided since December of 2018.
Maureen was born on January 15, 1938 in Carthage, the daughter of the late Charles Clifford and Mary (Genito) Gates. She was a 1955 graduate of Carthage High School. Maureen’s secretarial career started in 1958 at Carthage Machine Company. She continued on to be employed by King & King CPA’s and Rist Frost Associates of Watertown. She then worked at New York Air Brake where she retired in 1993 as an Administrative Secretary but continued to work at NYAB under Kelly Service.
Her heart was with her grandson Ethan….She loved taking long walks, doing crossword puzzles and meeting up with her many friends for get togethers and lunches. She belonged to the Brownville/Glen Park BG’s Senior Club and the LeRay Seniors Group.
She is survived by two brothers: Clifford (Jane) Gates and Kenneth (Joan) Gates and one sister: Virginia ”Ginger” (Mark) Favret, a daughter-in-law, Shella Gates and granddaughters, Jennifer (Scott) Dupre and Ann Gates and a great grandson, Ethan Dupre. Also surviving are four half-sisters, Faye Gates (Jeffery) Lamar, Gaye Gates (Richard) Shatraw, Janet Gates (Dana) Hickey and Joanne Gates (Roger) Grace. She is predeceased by her son, Darren Gates who died on Feb. 10, 2013, her father and mother and her stepfather, James Paul Murtha.
The family would like to thank the dedicated nurses, aides & staff at Carthage Center. Donations in her memory may be made to the Urban Mission, 247 Factory St. Watertown, NY 13601 or to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Pl, Memphis, TN 38105.
A graveside service will be held in the Spring at Fairview Cemetery, Carthage. There will be no calling hours. Arrangements are with the Bezanilla-McGraw Funeral Home, Carthage. To leave an online condolence, go to www.bezanillafh.com.
