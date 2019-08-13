Maureen E. Littlefield, 74, of Clayton passed away Sunday morning, August 11, 2019, in Rochester.
A funeral mass will be celebrated at St. Mary’s Church, Clayton on Friday, August 16, at 11 AM with Rev. Arthur J. LaBaff, pastor, presiding. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. There are no calling hours and arrangements are entrusted with Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Clayton.
Maureen was born in Queens on August 21, 1944, daughter of Warren F. and Margaret A. Reddy Maser. The family moved to Clayton and she was a 1962 graduate of Clayton High School. She attended Canton ATC and the Watertown School of Commerce. On September 12, 1964 she married Dan G. “Tuffy” Littlefield at St. Mary’s Church with Rev. Dennis Lynch officiating. Tuffy passed on July 1, 1995.
She had worked as a waitress at the Driftwood Restaurant and for the American Process Co., Watertown. Maureen then began her career at Thousand Islands High School. She was a study hall monitor, then receptionist, and retired as secretary for Mike Brennan.
She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Church. Maureen enjoyed bowling, golf, card playing, dancing, and especially spending time at home with her family.
She is survived by her two daughters and their husbands, Michele A. and Doug M. Sheley, Langhorne, PA and Monica A. and Kevin A. Carmichael, Leroy; four grandchildren, Matthew and Jeremy Sheley and Benjamin and Katherine Carmichael; her companion, David E. Flink and his children, David Richard Flink and wife Delores, Worchester, MA, Darlene M. Bruce, Rochdale, MA, Douglas E. Flink and wife Lisa, Auburn, MA, and Sara Anifantis and husband William, Spencer, MA and their children; her sister-in-law, Barbara Maser, Marvin, NC and her three children, Brigitte Bradley, and Brian and Gregory Maser and several cousins. Her brother, Michael E. Maser, died July 14, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, donation in Maureen’s name may be made to the Margaret Maser Scholarship Fund, PO Box 1000, Clayton, NY 13624, St. Mary’s Church, 521 James St., Clayton, NY 13624 or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences to her family may be posted at www.cummingsfuneral.com
