Maurice F. Cotter, 94, of Ogdensburg and formerly of Canton, died Sunday evening, July 25, 2021 at the St. Joseph’s Nursing Home in Ogdensburg, where he had been a resident for many years.
Maurice was born May 26, 1927 in Canton, a son of the late Edward and Margaret (Clark) Cotter. He graduated from Canton High School in 1945 as an Honor Student. Maurice played baseball for Canton and was a pitcher and played “Hot Spot”. As an adult, Maurice worked the family farm.
Maurice was a member and oldest Knight of Columbus Sarto Council 1059 of Canton. He took his first degree on July 1, 1946 and subsequently his second and third degree at later times. His 75 years of contiguous membership was the longest of any other member.
Maurice is survived by a cousin, Lauren (Julia) Stiles of Ithaca, New York.
In addition to his parents, Maurice is predeceased by three brothers, Rev. Charles Cotter, Rev. Robert Cotter and Rev. Lawrence Cotter.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 8:30am at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Canton, followed by a graveside burial in the family plot in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Canton.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.olearyfuneralservice.com. Arrangements for Maurice F. Cotter are under the care of the O’Leary Funeral Service of Canton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.