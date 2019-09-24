CASTORLAND - Maurice H. Graves, 75, died on Sunday afternoon, September 15, 2019 at his home with his family by his side. He has been under the care of Lewis County Hospice, Inc.
Mr. Graves was born on December 29, 1943 in Lowville the son of the late Harold Arthur and Marion C. (Thoma) Graves. Maurice graduated from Lowville Academy and Central School and where he was an avid basketball player. He married Mary L. Zehr on June 28, 1968 at Lowville Mennonite Church with Mary’s brother, Rev. Richard Zehr officiating.
He was employed by Climax Manufacturing in Castorland where he was a warehouseman. The couple made their home in Castorland.
Maurice is survived by his wife, Mary, their children, Glenn M. (Lise) Graves of West Palm Beach, FL; and Marsha S. (Stanley) Jordan of Palmyra; his grandchildren, Daniel, Wesley (Brooke), Aleesha, Ethan, and Olivia; his great granddaughter, Abigail; his sisters, Pearl Kloster of Raleigh-Durham, NC; Doris (Fred) Bingle of Castorland; Mary (Loren) Fisher of Vancouver, BC; and Yvonne Ablan of Carthage; and his Zehr family.
He predeceased by his sister, Ruth Graves and his brother-in-law, Thomas Ablan.
Maurice was a member of the Naumburg Mennonite Church where he was a church trustee for several years, a past member of the Castorland Fire Department, and was involved with Castorland Boy Scouts for several years. He also enjoyed helping Elmer Moser and Sons on the farm.
A memorial service will be on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at the Naumburg Mennonite Church, with Rev. Titus Mast, Pastor and Rev. Myron Roggie officiating. Burial will be in Croghan Mennonite Cemetery on Wednesday, September 18th at 10:00 A.M.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, September 17, 2019 from 3 to 8:00 P.M. at the Naumburg Mennonite Church.
Memorials in Maurice’s name may be made to: Mennonite Disaster Service, C/O: Jeff T. Mosier, 5365 State Route 289, Mannsville, NY 13661 or Beaver Camp, 8884 Buck Point Road, Lowville, NY 13367
An on-line message of sympathy may be made to: www.sundquistfh.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.