LOWVILLE - Maurice L. “Murph” Murphy, 87, died early Monday evening, September 23, 2019 at Lewis County General Hospital where he had been a patient since Saturday.
Murph was born on January 16, 1932 in the town of Montague at Forks Road, the son of the late John and Alice (Johnson) Murphy. He was raised with the Daniel and Lena (Murphy) Dening family. At the age of seven he became the one-room schoolhouse custodian being responsible for starting the fire in the woodstove, shoveling and other duties, earning fifty dollars a year. Maurice graduated from Lowville Free Academy the class of 1949. He served in the U.S. Army in Germany and was honorably discharged in 1955.
He worked for various area farms and especially for close friends, Herm Higby and Bob Jones. He worked construction on Interstate 81 in Alexandria Bay, and for Hoch Brothers for many years before being hired by N.Y.S. D.O.T. in Lowville from which he retired in 1995.
Maurice married Jeannette C. Voyer on April 4, 1970 at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Msgr. Joseph Luker officiating. The couple made their home on Jackson Street.
He is survived by his loving wife Jeannette, their son, Edward M. (Michele Myslivecek) Murphy; his five brothers, James (Lillian), John (Mary), Patrick (Barbara), Michael (Donna), and Dennis (Marcia) Murphy; his sister, Bridgett (Glen) McLeod; his sisters-in-law, Dolores Hoffman, Dianne Hoffman, Denyse and Dennis Dening, Helene and Kevin Aubel; and his brother-in-law, Donald Voyer; several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by his infant son, Kenneth Philip, his sister, Mary Elizabeth Smith, his brothers, Robert, Donald, and Richard Dening, and recently his dear sister, Muriel D. Meiss.
Murph was a communicant of St. Peter’s Catholic Church, member of Lowville American Legion Post - 162, member of Lewis County Memorial Post -6912, and member of Lowville Elks Lodge B.P.O.E. -1605. He enjoyed hunting when he was younger. Murph was a Die-Hard Democrat.
A funeral mass will be said on Saturday, September 28, 2019, at 10:00 A.M. at St. Peter’s Catholic Church with Rev. Jay Seymour, Pastor, officiating. Military burial will be in Lowville Rural Cemetery. Calling hours for family and friends will be on Friday, September 27th from 4 to 7:00 P.M. at the Sundquist Funeral Home.
Memorials in Murph’s name may be made to: St. Peter’s Catholic Church, 5439 Shady Avenue, Lowville, NY 13367 or to any local veteran organization.
